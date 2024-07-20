Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the Government will undertake a ₹1.5-lakh crore beautification project to revive the river Musi. He said the riverfront would be developed on the lines of the Thames in London to attract tourists.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Gopanpally flyover on Saturday, he said that the project would revive the beauty of the river, which passes through the State capital.

He said the Government launched HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection) to address civic issues, a Government statement said.