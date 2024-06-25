Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has urged Union Health Minister JP Nadda to release ₹693.13 crore pending dues to the State under the National Health Mission (NHM), immediately.

Reddy called on Nadda, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. During the meeting, he explained the initiatives taken by the State to improve health facilities and special focus laid to strengthen the health sector.

According to an official release, Reddy informed the Union Health minister, that the State government has been implementing all the norms of Ayushman Bharat scheme since January this year. Since Telangana was giving top priority to medical and health services, Reddy urged Nadda to extend cooperation to the State and release the dues pending under the National Health Mission.

The CM brought to notice of Union Minister, that for the third and fourth quarters of 2023-24, under NHM scheme, ₹323.73 crore dues were still pending. Similarly, he said that the dues pertaining to first quarter of 2024-25 were pending to the tune of ₹138 crore. He also asked to reimburse ₹231.40 crore dues for the year 2023-2024, which State government spent for the infrastructure and maintenance component, under the NHM.

Reddy informed Nadda that regarding NHM scheme, the State government is releasing the entire anticipated central share of funds due to delay from the government of India, along with State’s share to ensure no disruption in extending the emergency medical services and avoid any difficulty to the staff, since October 2023.

