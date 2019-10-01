Telangana farmers seek waiver of loan at one go

The Telangana Rythu Sangham has asked the State government to waive loans at one go, instead of in phases, and resolve the issues at the market yards to facilitate smooth transactions for farmers in the upcoming procurement season.

This was one of the resolutions passed by the association at the plenary held last week at Sangareddy.

The Telangana government had promised to clear all the loans of ticket-size up to ₹1 lakh as on December 11, 2018.

“We are going to organise protests at all market yards on October 14-15, demanding basic infrastructure and hassle-free transactions,” T Sagar, State Secretary of Telangana Rythu Sangham, said. He also demanded loans from the public sector banks to all eligible farmers.