Telangana gets new Chief Secretary

Come and see the students on the streets
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
The Telangana government has appointed senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar as Chief Secretary of the State. Kumar, a 1989-batch IAS officer, will hold the post from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023, when he retires. The State government has taken this decision as he will have adequate term to serve and it will offer stability. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also appointed SK Joshi, the chief secretary who is retiring today, as Advisor to Government on Irrigation mattersHe will serve as Irrigation Advisor to the Government, according to an official statement.
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
Recent approvals for enhancing production, extension of mine leasing rights and healthy margins bode well for ...
The recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, given the company’s strong ...
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The National Commodity Derivatives and Exchange (NCDEX) has relaunched future contracts on feed-grade bajra.
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...