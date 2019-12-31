National

Telangana gets new Chief Secretary

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 31, 2019 Published on December 31, 2019

The Telangana government has appointed senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar as Chief Secretary of the State. Kumar, a 1989-batch IAS officer, will hold the post from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023, when he retires. The State government has taken this decision as he will have adequate term to serve and it will offer stability. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also appointed SK Joshi, the chief secretary who is retiring today, as Advisor to Government on Irrigation mattersHe will serve as Irrigation Advisor to the Government, according to an official statement.

