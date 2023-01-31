The tussle between the Telangana Government and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has blown over after the two sides agreed on a mutually-agreeable solution. This clears the way for the smooth clearance of the State Budget for 2023-24, to be presented in the Assembly sometime this week.

With the Governor standing her ground firmly over an ongoing protocol row, the Government moved the High Court on Monday, seeking its intervention to make the Governor clear the Budget. The Cabinet can’t consider and approve the Budget until it is cleared by the Governor. The government grew anxious as the Budget session was fast approaching.

The court asked the lawyers representing the two sides to discuss the issue and sort it out. While the Government agreed to withdraw the petition and agree for the inclusion of the Governor’s speech in the schedule, the lawyers representing the Governor indicated that the Raj Bhavan would clear the Budget.

The relationship between the Government and the Governor went sour after the Governor turned down the former’s recommendation to nominate a politician to the Legislative Council a few years ago. The relationship deteriorated by the day after that episode.

The Governor has been quite vocal about the violation of protocols several times, taking potshots at the Government at every opportune time. Several Ministers and ruling party leaders have alleged that the Governor is blocking several bills, stalling the development of the State.

They said as many as eight bills are pending with the Raj Bhavan. This includes the bills that propose a Common Recruitment Board for university posts, the establishment of private universities, Telangana GST (Amendment) bill and the termination of the Azamabad industrial area.