Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has assumed charge as Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana with the portfolios of Finance and Power here on Thursday.

Vikramarka also released funds from the Finance department first time after the formation of the new Congress government in the state last week.

A subsidy of ₹374 crore was released for the free travel to women scheme in the TSRTC buses along with ₹298 crore for Rajiv Aarogya Sri Scheme and ₹996 crore for power subsidy.

Bhatti also cleared the release of ₹75 crore for the upcoming Medaram Jatara in the State. Meanwhile, the State cabinet, which met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, approved the address of the Governor which would highlight the priorities of the new government.

The Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, will address the joint houses of the State Legislative Assembly on Friday.