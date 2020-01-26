Telangana opposes CAA, KCR to convene CMs meet

Comfort stations to the rescue
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has flayed the Narendra Modi Government for ‘trying to divide the people by bringing the the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)’. “It is a wrong move. We oppose it 100 per cent,” he said.
Rao said that he would convene a meeting of leaders of regional parties and Chief Ministers of various States in Hyderabad to oppose the Act. “There were protests across the country. The Narendra Modi Government should revisit its decision and withdraw the decision. The country’s image globally has taken a beating. It will impact the prospects of our children in the long run,” he said.
“The country is saddled with several problems. Why create a fresh problem? It’s completely unnecessary and uncalled for,” the Telangana Chief Minister and President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), said. “If need be, we will organise a meeting with 10 lakh people to oppose the CAA,” he said.
Addressing a press conference here after his party swept the urban local body elections here on Saturday, he felt that the Supreme Court should take it (CAA) suo moto and strike it down.
“When Union Home Minister Amit Shah called me, I told him the State is opposed to the Act by conviction,” he said.
Rao said that the State extended support to the Centre when it did away with Article 370, to protect the integrity of the country. “But the CAA is a different one. It is divisive. The Constitution assigns Fundamental Rights to all the citizens alike irrespective of the creed, caste and religion,” he said.
Stating that the move has created a sense of insecurity among some sections of the population, the Chief Minister said the Union Home Ministry had said that National Population Register (NPR) is a precursor to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
He said the Assembly, in its next session, would bring and pass a resolution rejecting the CAA. “We are a happy country. Why are you trying to create a problem," he asked.
Stating that the resounding victory in the urban polls vindicated the TRS Government's secular stand, he said “we (Hindus and Muslims) have been living together in harmony. Why should we look at one another with suspicion.”
