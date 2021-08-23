Telangana releases Rs 500 cr more for Dalit Bandhu scheme

The Telangana Government has released Rs 500 crore more for the implementation of the pilot project of the ambitious Dalit Bandhu scheme, taking the total allocation to Rs 1,000 crore.

The scheme, which is being deployed in the poll-bound Huzurabad Assembly Constituency, seeks to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to Dalit families to take up self-employment projects.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for the pilot. The Government has released half of the amount so far. The remaining amount is expected to be released in the next one week,” a Chief Minister’s Office statement said on Monday.