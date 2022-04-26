Telangana to have 3 super specialty hospitals under TIMS

Telangana will soon have super specialty government hospitals under Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).

TIMS will function as an autonomous medical centre of excellence on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has laid the foundation stones for the new TIMS Hospitals at Erragadda, Alwal and Gaddi Annaram here.

The State Government had allocated ₹2,679 crore for the three hospitals. The idea behind setting up hospitals is to provide affordable and quality government healthcare to people living in different parts of the city as well those coming from districts.

Each hospital will have 1,000 beds with superspeciality medical care with diagnostic facilities. Eventually, the TIMS hospitals will also get linked to medical education, according to a release.

The initaitve is a part of special focus being given by the State Government on public health infrastructure in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.