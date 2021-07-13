Telangana to have annual recruitment calendar to fill up vacancies

The Telangana Cabinet has decided to prepare a recruitment calendar every year to fill up vacancies regularly. The State Government, which has decided to fill up 50,000 vacancies in various departments, will follow the recently approved zonal systems, while making the allocation of posts.

The Cabinet, which met here on Tuesday, has decided to reserve 50 per cent of the seats in residential and regular schools to local students in each constituency.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has sanctioned ₹1,200 crore to municipalities to address drinking water shortages and other issues.

The Cabinet also discussed the Covid-19 situation in the State. The officials of the Health Department briefed the Cabinet about the arrangements being made to tackle the possible third wave.

The Cabinet will meet again on Wednesday.