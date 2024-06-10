Telangana will set up education and agriculture commissions to address the problems faced by the two sectors, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said at an event on Monday.
Delivering a speech at an award ceremony to honour meritorious students from government schools, Reddy said his government is committed to provide education facilities in every village.
The State government has launched a project worth ₹2,000 crore to rebuild all government schools that are in dilapidated condition.
The government has also launched Professor Jayashankar Badi Bata programme to increase the enrolment of students in government schools.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.