Telangana will set up education and agriculture commissions to address the problems faced by the two sectors, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said at an event on Monday.

Delivering a speech at an award ceremony to honour meritorious students from government schools, Reddy said his government is committed to provide education facilities in every village.

The State government has launched a project worth ₹2,000 crore to rebuild all government schools that are in dilapidated condition.

The government has also launched Professor Jayashankar Badi Bata programme to increase the enrolment of students in government schools.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit