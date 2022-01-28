hamburger

National

The daily dose: January 28, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on: Jan 28, 2022
image caption

We have curated some of the top Covid-19-related stories for you

#Vaccines get expanded access: The Drug Controller General of India has given its conditional market authorisation to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield vaccine. With this approval, the hospitals and clinics will be able to directly procure from the vaccine manufacturers.

Also Read
Covaxin, Covishiled get conditional market authorisation from DCGI

#Infection tally: With 2,51,209 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of cases increased to over 4.06 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll has climbed to 4,92,327 with 627 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

Also Read
India reports over 2.5 lakh Covid cases, 627 fatalities

#High-risk mortality: Nearly 64 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths in Delhi occurred among unvaccinated and those with comorbid conditions, Dr SK Singh, Director at National Center for Disease Control said. He added that the unvaccinated and people with comorbid conditions form a very high-risk group at present.

Also Read
Around 64 per cent of Covid deaths in Delhi occurred among unvaccinated, those with Comorbidities: Health Ministry

#Self-test for Omicron: Roche Diagnostics has introduced its at-home Covid test kits in India. This comes at a time when the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has people isolating at home and testing themselves.

Also Read
Diagnostics major Roche brings in its Covid-19 self-test

#TN relaxes restrictions: There will be no lockdown on Sunday (January 30) in Tamil Nadu. There will be no more night curfews in the State from Friday, the State government announced on Thursday. This relaxation comes as the number of new Covid cases has been on the decline in the last few days.

Also Read
TN relaxes lockdown restrictions as daily Covid cases eases

#Covid-19 challenges & the Budget: Two years of Covid-19 have deepened the dichotomy in India’s production networks, says an article that looks at the upcoming Budget.

Also Read
Do the Math for India’s Budget and You Have a Jobs Crisis

Published on January 28, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you