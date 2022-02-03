Third wave peak over, declining trend in Covid cases: Health Ministry

Kerala continues to record high cases, positivity along with Mizoram

A declining trend has been observed in the daily Covid cases across 34 States/UTs during the current wave which is majorly driven by the Omicron variant, according to the Health Ministry.

As per the ministry data, daily Covid cases between January 21 and February 3 have plunged by 50 per cent from 3,47,254 to 1,72,433.

In its weekly press conference, the ministry said only Kerala and Mizoram have been reporting a higher number of daily cases with the increased weekly positivity rate of 47 per cent and 34 per cent respectively.

On Thursday, Kerala reported 42,677 cases with 36 deaths. Delhi registered 2,668 infections and 13 deaths with the positivity rate of 4.3 per cent. Overall, India reported 1,72,433 cases on Thursday with 1,008 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 a.m.

Country’s weekly positivity rate and the daily positivity rate were at 12.98 per cent and 10.99 per cent respectively on Thursday.

“Consistent decline in daily active Covid cases and daily positivity rate signal towards decline in infection spread. We have also noted a decline in case fatality rate with the rise in vaccination coverage,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry said.

He also added that sore throat was a common symptom among Covid patients in the current wave and a significantly lower use of drugs was observed in the treatment.

“The population with an average age of 44 years was infected more in this Covid wave as compared to the previous wave when it was 55 years,” Agarwal said. An official told BusinessLine that the daily fatalities seem to be increasing at the moment, but they will also fall with the decrease in daily infections.

Meanwhile, the ministry also presented an analysis of deaths in both the waves (Delta and Omicron) among those who went for surgeries. Earlier, in the first and second wave, the government had issued directives that the surgeries could create complications or even deaths if the patients are operated on. However, patients infected with the Omicron variant need not wait to go for surgery.

“The present data indicates that unlike the evidence during earlier surge, with the current variant surgery is safe and not associated with higher chances of complications or deaths in Covid positive patients. Therefore patients need not be denied surgical intervention presently,” the ministry said.

On whether pregnant women who test Covid positive can go for C-Sec surgery, Balram Bhargava, head of the Indian Council of Medical Research said, “Pregnant women going for C-sec surgery is safe. No major issues or complications have been reported during this surge. Although, the recommendations in the earlier surge were to wait for at least up to eight weeks.”

He further informed that there is no data available on mortality among pregnant women during the present wave.

Meanwhile, according to the Education Ministry official, schools are fully open in 11 States/UTs, while16 States/UTs have allowed the partial reopening of educational institutions. Whereas, in 9 States/UTs, physical classes are still banned.

“Nearly 95 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff in schools are now fully vaccinated, while some States have achieved 100 per cent vaccination coverage,” the official said.

Kerala Covid death cases

Kerala reported 500 death cases on Wednesday evening out of which 335 fatalities related to backlog. On a media query related to Kerala consistently reconciling daily deaths, Agarwal said, the Health Ministry is discussing with the State to ensure that it reports all the fatalities on a daily basis and not on the basis of backlog.

“Since October to February, nearly 24,730 deaths have been registered as backlog deaths in Kerala. If backlog deaths are in large numbers or being reported consistently, then it becomes difficult to understand Covid case management. We are discussing with Kerala to ensure that they report deaths on a daily basis and not in a backlog way, so that output could be presented in a more strengthened way,” Agarwal added.