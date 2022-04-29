Tirex to set up EV charging stations in Kerala

Electric Vehicle (EV) charger equipment maker, Tirex Chargers will set up EV charging stations across Kerala. The company has tied up with the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) for the purpose.

Under the partnership with KSEBL, Tirex will set up 29 EV charging stations in Kerala. Each of the stations will be equipped with multiple charging points with provision of both AC and DC charging, the company said.

The Ahmedabad-based startup, Tirex had won the State utility's contract for establishing the 29 EV charging stations. Kerala has approximately 1,800 electric two-wheelers, 1,500 three-wheelers, and over 2,000 EV four-wheelers.

"The EV charging stations we are establishing in Kerala are comparable to fuel pump stations in size. Our charging stations will be the first in India to offer multiple charging points for four-wheelers as well as two-wheelers and even heavy EVs," said Arth Patel, Co-founder and CEO, Tirex Chargers.

Normally, an average EV charging station provide one or two charging points for four-wheelers. This is seen as an inconvenience to the users leading to long queues.

The company intends to set up 200 EV charging points in the 29 stations across the State. Of the 29 EV charging stations, 12 were already established, it added.

The startup is also exploring opportunities for setting up charging stations in other states.

"This partnership with Tirex for setting up charging stations in Kerala is part of our plans to make Kerala an EV-friendly state. As more and more people shift to electric vehicles, we will be able to reduce vehicular pollution levels in our state,” said P Rajeev, industries minister, Government of Kerala after inaugurating earlier this week.

The station was inaugurated in the presence of KSEBL chairman & managing director B Ashok, and KSEBL directors R Suku and V Murugadas.

Mobile app

For the users’ convenience, Tirex has partnered with GOEC Autotech for an exclusive mobile app. The app will provide details of all 29 EV charging stations and the real-time availability. It will help in avoiding unnecessary long queues and providing hassle-free experience to users, the company said.

Tirex Chargers is one of the leading original equipment manufacturers for EV chargers in India. The company had started about four years ago, and has so far secured $2 million (₹15 crore) in funding.