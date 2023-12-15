More than 8400 MW of power projects, which include coal-fired, hydro, and nuclear, are under construction stage in Tamil Nadu, according to information provided by Union Minister of Power & New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh ,at the Lok Sabha.

In the thermal power category, 3440 MW worth of coal-fired projects are being implemented by the state energy utility TANGEDCO. These projects include Ennore SCTPP (2 & 660 MW), North Chennai TPP Stage-III (1 x 800 MW), and Udangudi STPP Stage 1 ( 2 x 660 MW).

Overall, 20 thermal power projects with a total capacity of 27,180 MW across Central, State, and Private sectors are under construction in the country. With a total capacity of 7260 MW, Uttar Pradesh accounts for a major portion of the country’s thermal power projects under construction.

Meanwhile, 12,000 MW has been bid out, and 19,000 MW is under clearance. The total anticipated thermal capacity addition by 2031-2032 will be 87,910 MW.

In the nuclear segment, 8000 MW of projects are being constructed across Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Haryana, and Tamil Nadu is building 4000 MW of capacity at Kudankulam. The total anticipated Nuclear capacity addition by 2031-2032 will be 12200 MW.

In the hydropower sector, 33 projects and pumped storage projects with a total capacity of 16,768 MW are under construction in the country. Tamil Nadu is establishing the Kundah Pumped Storage project over three phases for a total capacity of 500 MW (4 x 125 MW). The expected capacity addition will be 42014 MW in the country by 2031- 2032.