TN election: AIADMK gives 23 seats to Pattali Makkal Katchi

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 10, 2021

File picture of senior PMK leader GK Mani releasing the party manifesto

Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni and Poonamallee in Chennai are among the 23 seats in which the Pattali Makkal Katchi will contest as part of the AIADMK-led alliance in the Assembly elections to be held on April 6.

The other seats allotted to the PMK are - Senji, Mylam, Jayamkondaan, Tiruporur, Vandavasi, Neyveli, Tirupathur, Arcot, Gummidipoondi, Myladuthurai, Pennagaram, Dharmapurai, Vridachalam, Kanchipuram, Keezpennathur, Mettur, Salem West, Sholinghur, Sankarapuram, Keezvellur and Aathur, says a joint statement issued by the AIADMK and the PMK.

Published on March 10, 2021
