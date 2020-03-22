TN extends lock-down till March 31 in Chennai, a few other districts

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Tamil Nadu came to a standstill on Sunday as people observed the janata curfew in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has been spreading across the country in the last few days.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 341, while the total death increased to seven on Sunday. In Tamil Nadu, seven cases have been reported so far, of which one have been discharged.
Roads were deserted without vehicle movement even as the State government buses were not operated. The MGR Central Station and Chennai Egmore station wore deserted looks, while sub-urban trains were empty and the Chennai Metro Rail service was stopped. Hotels, roadside eateries, Tasmac liquor shops were shut. The State government also locked down the beaches to avoid people gathering. Temples, churches and mosques were closed. Some of the domestic flights and freighters were operated at the Chennai airport.
Modi’s call was to observe the curfew from 7.00 am to 9.pm. However, looking at the ‘phenomenal’ response from people, traders and industry, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the afternoon extended it till 5.00 am on Monday.
Meanwhile, Chennai, Erode and Kanchipuram were part of the 75 districts identified by the Centre for a lock-down that includes inter-State travel restrictions. All passenger trains, Metro service and inter-State bus services will be suspended till March 31. Only essential services will be operated in these districts with confirmed Covid-19 cases or casualties.
Health minister C Vijayabaskar tweeted that the total number of screened passengers for Covid-19 across the State stood at 2,05,396; under follow up:9,424; beds in isolation wards:2,069; current admissions:54; samples tested: 443 (352 negative and 7 positive cases with one discharged) and under process: 84.
The minister also clarified that the Thai national who died at CMC Hospital in Vellore last week was corona negative. The two Thai patients undergoing treatment are not connected to the deceased.
