TN govt amends Revenue Standing Order to streamline exchange of land

The Tamil Nadu government has amended the Revenue Standing Order 26A over the exchange of land parcels between the State government and educational institutions/industries. This was done based on the five-member panel recommendations consisting of five senior bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary N Muruganandam.

Under the rules for replacing existing RSO 26A, the land exchange may be given for agricultural and non-agricultural purposes. The exchange of land is not a matter of right and must be undertaken to achieve public policy objectives, including consolidation of government land and unlocking private patta for better use.

The committee deliberated on the need to simplify and streamline the existing land exchange procedures in line with the changing scenario. This was to create a win-win situation for the government and the applicant, typically for an industry or higher education institution and other applicants.

The committee recognised that land exchange was the preferred mode for land disposal. This was because the government land pool has shrunk over the years and there is a need to preserve and consolidate for future public requirements. Instead of alienation or transfer, if the exchange is done with the private applicant, the total size of the government land pool remains intact, preserving it for future use.

Further, where the private sector goes for purchase and consolidation of the land of considerable extent for projects, there are bound to be small pieces of government land within the same. These pieces can be unobjectionable such as unassessed/assessed wastes as well as objectionable porambokes , such as small water bodies. The exchange will take care of water flow arrangements also by properly providing for water ways, wherever required.

An order by Revenue & Disaster Management Department Secretary Kumar Jayant says that the State government has accepted the committee’s recommendations. There shall be no limit on the total extent of the number of parcels of lands to be exchanged, subject to the above limit of 30 per cent.

Modalities and guideline value

If it is not possible to provide patta land within the same block, the alternate land must be given preferably within 1 km of the overall boundary of private land being consolidated with frontage to the same or higher category of road.

If there is no possibility of exchange within the block or 1 km from the block, and the patta land is more than 1 km from the block of land, then double guideline value for government land and single guideline value or patta land will be used for exchange.

The double guideline value is adopted on the principle that the exchange is now equivalent to a relinquishment and an assignment of government land, which is normally done at double the guideline or market value, the order said.