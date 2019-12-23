TN soap & detergent makers eye technology boost for growth

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Small and medium soap and detergent manufacturers in Tamil Nadu seek to bridge the technology gaps in their businesses in order to be competitive and to grow faster.
“In view of the emerging growth potential, soap and detergent manufacturers in the State are keen to grow to the next level. They are keen on enhancing their competitiveness by cutting production cost, improving quality and achieving savings on energy, among others by deploying the latest technologies,” K Dhanapal, President, Tamil Nadu Small Scale Soap & Detergent Manufacturers Association (Tansdma) said here while discussing their upcoming convention.
He said, several manufacturers were keen on expanding their capacities to grow their business and enter new markets. Tansdma is working on facilitating technology upgradation of its members to help them grow to the next level.
The 55-year-old Tansdma has about 600 soap and detergent makers and allied products as members and the total turnover of them will be about ₹1,500 crore a year, recording an average growth of about 10 per cent per annum.
“Companies are willing to spend on technology now. More than 90 per cent of our members are in micro and small scale levels and they want to expand their production. This will also create job opportunities for a lot of people,” said VS Manimaran, member, Executive Committee, Tansdma.
Implementation of GST led to a drop in overall tax rates for soap and detergent makers. They are paying only 18 per cent under GST as against the total tax rate of 28 per cent earlier.
Dhanapal said the association would be organising a national convention on ‘Modern techniques in soaps and detergents in Chennai during December 28-29. The event will showcase the latest technologies in soap and detergents making, new machinery, modern processes etc.
Both domestic and global companies will exhibit their products and there will be 75 stalls. More than 3,000 delegates are expected to participate in the convention.
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Alteria’s debt funding for Stanza Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has provided debt financing of ₹40 crore ...
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Baytree’s platform matches impact investors and ventures looking to raise funds
Flexible payouts, whole-life cover and guaranteed income among the attractions
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...