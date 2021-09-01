TN to implement bumper-to-bumper insurance coverage on all motor vehicles sold in state

Tamil Nadu will ensure that bumper-to-bumper insurance coverage is implemented for all vehicles sold in the State from Wednesday. The Joint Commissioner of Transport on Tuesday issued a circular to implement an order passed by Justice S Vaidyanathan of the Madras High Court to ensure that bumper-to-bumper insurance coverage was provided for motor vehicles sold from Wednesday.

The circular to Zonal Officers and Regional Transport Officers said that whenever new vehicles were sold after September 1, 2021, bumper-to-bumper insurance coverage every year was mandatory, in addition to covering the driver, passengers and owner of the vehicle, for a period of five years.

All the Registering Authorities and Assistant Registering Authorities were instructed that the Madras High Court order has to be strictly followed without any deviation.

Necessary instructions should be issued to all the insurance companies and all dealers in their jurisdiction. At the time of registration, all the Motor Vehicles Inspectors should verify the Insurance Certificate for compliance with the High Court order without any deviation, the circular said.

Justice Vaidyanathan, in an order last week, said whenever a new vehicle is sold after September 1, it is mandatory for coverage of bumper-to-bumper insurance every year, in addition to covering the driver, passengers and owners of the vehicle, for a period of five years.

The Order was on an appeal filed by The New India Assurance challenging an award dated December 7, 2019, passed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Special District Judge, Erode, in directing the appellant/ insurance company to pay the claimants a sum of Rs 14.65 lakh as compensation for the death of the deceased Sadayappan @ Dhanapal due to the accident, which occurred on August 3, 2016.