To ensure adequate water supply, HC permits packaging units in TN to function without licence till July 31

Galaxy Z Flip review: An innovative head-turner of a phone
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
In a bid to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water across Tamil Nadu in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Madras High Court on Monday permitted the state government to allow packaged water units to function even without licence till July 31 temporarily.
The order will, however, apply only to areas identified as safe and semi-critical about the availability of groundwater, a bench of Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice R Suresh Kumar said.
The temporary relief granted to such units comes with the condition that 15 per cent of the daily production must be handed over to the government for free distribution to the public.
The interim order was issued during the hearing of a batch of PILs seeking to stop illegal tapping of groundwater for commercial purposes.
Earlier, after the court’s intervention, the state government had sealed all packaged water manufacturing units that were functioning without an appropriate license and no objection certificate.
In a recent hearing, court had directed the government to explain its strategy to ensure adequate drinking water supply across the state given COVID-19 outbreak.
When the pleas came up for hearing on Monday, Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted the state has decided to permit all packaged water manufacturing units in safe and semi-critical areas to temporarily work and operate even without licence.
“Water packaging units may meet the PWD authorities concerned to work out the modalities of production and handing over of 15 per cent of daily production to the state,” he said.
Recording the submissions, the bench said, “In view of the submissions of the advocate general, we permit the state to go ahead and issue necessary orders for the temporary scheme with suitable conditions for allowing production till July 31.”
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) has slipped below the important ...
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...