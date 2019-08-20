To not inconvenience public, MNS calls off Aug 22 bandh in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday called off the Mumbai bandh planned for Thursday to protestthe Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summoning its chief Raj Thackeray in connection with a money laundering case.

Thackeray has been asked to appear before the agency on Thursday. MNS chief himself called off the strike saying that the common man should not be inconvenienced.

However, a senior BJP leader said that the ED summons could be used by Thackeray to project himself as a martyr against the Modi government. In the forthcoming State Assembly, such kind of tactics could provide him with political dividends, the senior leader added.

Veteran political commentator, Nilu Damle, said that Thackeray could cash in on the public sympathy. “But the action by ED is also a message from the BJP to MNS, saying that either you join our forces or face the ED investigations,” he alleged. Damle added in the political system it is a practice that such kind of issues are not raked up. That it is a compromise of sorts. “But today BJP has crossed that line. BJP must remember that it also has skeletons in its cupboard and tomorrow if the Opposition parties come to power, BJP could also face the same set of agencies,” he felt.

The ED has summoned Thackeray in connection with a money-laundering probe into the IL&FS payment default case. The agency is probing alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment by IL&FS in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company, where Thackeray was earlier associated.

Political analyst, Nagesh Kesari said that the BJP is trying to control Thackeray before the State elections.