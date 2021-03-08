National

Top Telangana health official admitted in hospital

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 08, 2021

G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, Telangana, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, for a cardiac evaluation on Monday morning.

“His condition is stable and he is undergoing investigations and treatment. He will be discharged in a day or two,” a statement said.

Srinivas Rao has been leading Telangana’s fight against the Covid pandemic ever since it broke out last year.

Published on March 08, 2021
