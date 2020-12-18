Top TMC leaders may join BJP during Shah’s Bengal visit

Amid open war of words between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah started his two-day visit to West Bengal on Friday night. There are speculations that TMC leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari, MLA Silbhadra Dutta and Jitendra Tiwari may join the BJP during his visit.

After his meeting with NIA officials, Shah will visit Swami Vivekanada’s residence in north Kolkata to pay tributes. He will also travel to Midnapore to pay tributes to revolutionary Khudiram Bose and offer puja at two temples, according to the State BSP. He will address a rally at Midnapore and the TMC leaders are likely to join the BJP during this rally on Saturday. On Sunday, Shah is scheduled to visit the Visva Bharati university in Shantiniketan.

The State government has entered open war of words with the Union Home Ministry over the direction of the Centre to relieve three IPS officers of the State for central deputation over security lapse during the visit of BJP president JP Nadda.