National

Training programme begins for new junior assistant recruits in Telangana

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 14, 2021

In over six months, 1,000 would be trained in 20 batches.

Harpreet Singh, Director General, Dr. MCR HRD Institute on Tuesday inaugurated a mega induction training programme for a 1,000 newly recruited junior assistants (in 20 batches), from across the Telangana State, over six months.

He said that while the role of the political executive and higher civil servants is essential in its own right, the junior assistants constitute the foundation of the entire hierarchy.

He said their role deals with many critical issues, including service rules, disciplinary matters, accounts, budget preparation , formulation of Plan schemes, etc., and thereby contribute to achieving the goals of overall administration.

In the present-day world, work was undergoing mind-boggling changes and called upon the recruits to keep their skill sets current and up-to-date.

Junior Assistants, who initiate files, play an important role in improving the nature and quality of Governance.

He called upon them to process files with a humane touch rather than doing so merely from a techno-legal perspective. He added that Government jobs provided a rich opportunity to serve society and urged them to contribute their best to fulfil the people’s aspirations.

Published on July 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

human resources
civil and public service
Telangana
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.