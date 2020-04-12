National

Tremors measuring 3.5 felt in Delhi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 12, 2020 Published on April 12, 2020

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in Delhi shook the region, prompting panic-stricken people to rush out of their residences.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.45 pm.

Its epicentre was in NCT Delhi at a depth of 8 km.

There was no immediate report of any damage.

