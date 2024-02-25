Truckers across the country are relieved as the Centre has excluded the contentious provision 106(2) from the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, which will be implemented from July 1, 2024. The truckers were demanding that the government withdraw the provision in the newly-passed Bharat Nyay Sanhita which increases the period of imprisonment from two years to ten years in hit-and-run cases. Recently, the truckers went on a strike demanding the Centre to withdraw the provision..

The government on Friday notified that the newly enacted three Laws, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Abhiniyam will be implemented from July 1, 2024.

In the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which will replace the IPC, there will be 358 sections in place of the earlier 511 sections; 20 new crimes have been added, compulsory minimum punishment in 23 crimes has been kept, and a penalty of community service has been kept in 6 crimes. 19 sections have been repealed.

The government has upheld its commitment to the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), drivers, truckers, and transport fraternity by refraining from implementing the contentious clause 106(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, said a joint statement issued by the association’s president Amritlal Madan, chairman GR Shanmugappa and Chairman of the Core Committee & Former President Bal Malkit Singh

The decision comes as a significant relief to the entire transportation sector, which has been closely monitoring developments surrounding clause 106(2). This clause has been a subject of concern and debate within the industry due to its potential implications on operations and compliance.

The government’s decision not to implement clause 106(2) reflects its responsiveness to the concerns raised by AIMTC and underscores its commitment to fostering a conducive environment for the transport fraternity.

P Sundararaj, Advisor, Southzone Motor Transporter’s Welfare Association (SIMTA), told businesline that the law can have a huge impact on the public and the professional driver community. The basic argument in this case was that the accident should be reported immediately to the nearest police station or to the concerned persons. The law can be misused to get bribes and that’s why we are opposing this law, he said. The government understood our sentiments and excluded the contentious clause, he added.

R Lakshmaiah, General Secretary, All India Road Transport Workers’ Federation, on the implementation of the law, said this is nothing but going back from its assurance and deceiving the people and making the drivers the victims. “We demand the Centre to withdraw the notification forthwith,” he said.

The Federation Office Bearers and the Working Committee meetings are going to be held on February 27 and 28 in Tiruvananthapuram and will discuss this issue. “We appeal to all the Road Transport Workers and the stakeholders to get ready for an action program for the reversal of the notification,” he said.