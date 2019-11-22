Two-day International tourism mart in Imphal

Tourism Ministry would organise the eighth edition of "International Tourism Mart" in Imphal with the aim to highlight the tourism potential of the north-eastern region in the domestic and international markets.

The two day event is to be jointly inaugurated by Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism and Culture and N.Biren Singh, Cheif Minister, Manipur. The theme of the event would be on "Sustainable Tourism an engine for Economic Growth and Employment".

"The event has been planned and scheduled to facilitate interaction between buyers, sellers, media, government agencies and other stakeholders. The varied topography of the region, its flora and fauna, the ethnic communities with their rich heritage of ancient traditions and lifestyles, its festivals, arts and crafts, make it a holiday destination waiting to be explored," said the statement.

North-east region comprises eight states Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim.

The international tourism marts are organised in the North Eastern States on a rotation basis. Manipur is hosting this mart for the second time. The earlier editions of this mart have been held in Guwahati, Tawang, Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala.