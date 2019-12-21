Uddhav Thackeray announces loan waiver upto ₹2 lakh for farmers

Marking a smallpox milestone
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a loan waiver of upto Rs two lakh for farmers, with a cut off date of September 30, 2019.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly here on the last day of the winter session of the legislature.
“Crop loans outstanding till September 30, 2019, will be waived by my government. The upper ceiling for the amount is Rs two lakh. The scheme will be called Mahatma Jyotirao Phule loan waiver scheme,” Thackeray said.
Besides, a special scheme would be offered for the farmers who repay their loans on time, he said.
Thackeray heads a coalition government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.
Finance Minister Jayant patil said the waiver would be unconditional, and details would be communicated by the chief minister’s office in due course.
Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the government had not fulfilled its original promise of full loan waiver.
He also said the Sena-led government failed to give assistance of Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rain, a demand which Thackeray himself had made earlier before he became CM.
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Cholera containment WHO highlights progressThe number of cholera cases decreased globally by 60 per cent in ...
Companies face pricing and competitive pressure in most of their export markets
Amol AroraVice-Chairman & MD, Shemford Group of Futuristic Schools Physical activity in some form, no ...
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...