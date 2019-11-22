National

Uddhav Thackeray to lead the new Maharashtra government: Sharad Pawar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on November 22, 2019 Published on November 22, 2019

The new government in Maharashtra will be formed under the leadership of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Friday.

Emerging from a marathon meeting of top leaders of the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena, who are making efforts to form government in Maharashtra, Pawar said there was a consensus on Thackeray’s leadership.

“There is a consensus that leadership of the government will be with Uddhav Thackeray,” he told reporters after the meeting.

He said the meeting at Nehru Centre in central Mumbai deliberated extensively on finalising an agenda for governance.

Published on November 22, 2019
state politics
executive (government)
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Two-day International tourism mart in Imphal