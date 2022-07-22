UK NSA meets Doval to strengthen defence and security ties

United Kingdom's National Security Adviser (NSA) Stephen Lovegrove on Thursday met his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval to discuss security and strategic issues, including relating to China, evolving situation in Afghanistan and terrorism. Besides that, the three-member UK delegation is also learnt to be keen on serious engagement with India over trade issues.

Lovegrow -- accompanied in the delegation by private secretary at Cabinet Office Sabrina Marsh, and another official Charlotte Thomas -- met NSA Ajit Doval and other top Indian government functionaries to further strengthen the defence and securities ties between the two countries.

Later, he also met the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) secretary G Sateesh Reddy. The meeting assumes importance since during the caretaker British premier Boris Jhonson’s April visit a “Letter of Arrangement” between the UK’s Defence Science & Technology Laboratory (DSTL) and DRDO was finalised for joint research and joint development of defence technologies. The two sides are also exploring collaboration on a modern fighter aircraft and advanced jet engine technology. The UK is equally interested in exploiting opportunities available as India scouts for alternatives for defence procurement following Russia and Ukraine war.

UK NSE meets Carnegie India's director

The UK NSA, interestingly, also met Carnegie India's director Rudra Chaudhuri in the evening. Chaudhuri, whose primary research interest as per his official brief profile includes the diplomatic history of South Asia and contemporary issues, teach at Kings College of London before coming to Carnegie India in July of 2018. Chaudhuri was non-committal when the Hindu Business Line reached out to him for a comment on his meeting with Lovegrove.

The UK NSA's visit comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opted out of three-day London visit, scheduled to begin from July 3, at the last moment realising that engagements with top functionaries may not have met India's expectations, the BusinessLine had reported then.