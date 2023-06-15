UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution, piloted by India, to establish a new memorial wall for fallen Peacekeepers. Of the 3,500 peacekeepers who have lost lives in different missions of conflict areas across the globe, 178 are Indians, fatalities data shared by UN General Assembly (UNGA) revealed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over UNGA adopting resolution given that India remains the third largest contributor to peacekeeping efforts, with more than 6,000 military and police personnel deployed in different missions such as in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon and West Asia.

“Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone’s support,” PM Modi tweeted.

A draft resolution, ‘Memorial wall for fallen United Nations peacekeepers’, was introduced by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj in the UN General Assembly Hall, and the House was in consensus to adopt it on Wednesday.

Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar took to social media to express his “sincere thanks” to all member states for co-sponsoring the resolution, which he stated was “a testimony to faith in India’s contributions and intent”.

