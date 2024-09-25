The Union government has issued a preliminary notification declaring more than 1.84 lakh hectares surrounding the Gir Protected Area --- the last remaining natural abode of Asiatic Lions in Gujarat --- as an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), the state government said Wednesday.

This ESZ comprising a total of 1,84,466.20 hectares will cover 24,000 hectares of forest area and 1.59 lakh hectares of non-forest area. It will also include 196 villages, 17 river corridors and 4 key lion movement corridors, further ensuring lion protection, the government stated in an official release here. As per the notification, the Eco-Sensitive Zone distance from the sanctuary will range from 2.78 kilometers to 9.50 kilometers.

The Forest and Environment Department of the state government took into account 10 years of radio-collar-based lion movement data, incidents of lions hunting their prey, important corridors, and river corridors in the villages around the Gir Protected Area when finalizing the new Eco-Sensitive Zone.

This move from the Union government comes at a time, where the expanding population of Asiatic Lions have been stepping outside the Gir Protected Area.

Gujarat has set aside 1,468.16 square kilometres for lions and wildlife, which includes the Gir National Park, Gir, Paniya, and Mitiyala Wildlife Sanctuaries.

According to the Supreme Court and central government regulations, ESZs must be declared around these protected areas. Until an ESZ is officially notified, a 10-kilometer zone remains in effect as per guidelines. Thus, until now, a 10-kilometer zone was enforced around Gir.

The eco-sensitive zone will include 196 villages from three districts: 59 villages from Junagadh district (Junagadh, Visavadar, Malia Hatina, and Mendarda talukas), 72 villages from Amreli district (Dhari, Khambha, and Savarkundla talukas), 65 villages from Gir-Somnath district (Una, Gir Somnath, Kodinar, and Talala talukas), the release added