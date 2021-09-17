National

Union Minister reviews Thiruvotriyur Kuppam fishing harbour project

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 17, 2021

L Murugan, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

A fishing harbour is being set up at Thiruvotriyur Kuppam in North Chennai of Tiruvallur district at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore with contribution from the Central Fisheries and Fisheries Development Fund (FIDF) and financial assistance from the Tamil Nadu government.

The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, L Murugan, inspected the site on Friday and reviewed the works under progress.

He said the port at Thiruvotriyur Kuppam, could provide direct and indirect employment to 8,000 people.

He also reviewed with authorities on works being carried out on the fishing harbours at Tharangambadi and Nagapattinam districts in Tamil Nadu. The Minister asked them to expedite the works.

The Minister said that the sponge farming programme carried out with Centre’s assistance , should be expedited, and proper training imparted to fishers and fisheries farmers, says a press statement.

