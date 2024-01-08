UPS, a global leader in package delivery, is tripling its current footprint to nearly 190,000 sq ft and hiring an additional 1,000 employees in India by the end of 2024. This latest expansion builds on an initial investment announced in 2023, when UPS unveiled a strategic investment plan of $15 to $20 million in its technology centres in India. In August 2023, the company opened its first technology centre in Chennai.

UPS and Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation, on January 8 signed an investment Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, expressing the local government’s support for the company’s ongoing investment.

The technology centres in India will continue to collaborate closely with UPS’s global tech teams for in-house technology development, the release said.

As a part of its upskilling initiatives, students from the rural areas of Tamil Nadu have already joined the UPS technology centre as interns under the state government’s Naan Mudhalvan scheme. The Women in Engineering Program, one of the Business Resource Groups at the technology centres, supports the representation of women in engineering through training, mentoring and development programs.

The technology centres also offer UPS ‘Returnship Program’ or ‘Paalam’ (a bridge in Tamil) – an opportunity for experienced technology professionals to re-join workforce after a career break, the release added.