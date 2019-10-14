National

Uttar Pradesh: 10 dead in cylinder explosion

PTI Mau | Updated on October 14, 2019 Published on October 14, 2019

At least 10 persons died and some others were injured when a cylinder exploded at a house in Walidpur area here on Monday, a senior UP government official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, “As per District Magistrate of Mau, the death toll in the blast stands at 10.”

“UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of blast in a house in Walidpur in Mau, where 10 persons have died. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and directed that DM and SP and all officers to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured persons,” he said.

Published on October 14, 2019
Uttar Pradesh
accident (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
DTC contract workers who have lost their jobs to contest in Delhi elections next year