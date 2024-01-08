The Uttar Pradesh government is setting up a pharma park in Lalitpur, Bundelkhand, covering 1,472-acre across five villages, according to the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA).

The plan will unfold in two phases, with an initial focus on immediate development efforts covering 300 acre of land, the UPSIDA said. The villages identified for the survey include Saidpur (426 acre), Gadolikala (249 acre), Largan (239 acre), Karounda (116 acre), and Rampur (441 acre).

“The establishment of the Pharma park and the acceleration of associated projects mark a strategic move by the Uttar Pradesh government towards fostering industrial growth and economic development,” said Mayur Maheshwari, Chief Executive, UPSIDA.

Surveying techniques

“The utilization of modern surveying techniques underscores a commitment to precision and efficiency in the planning and execution of these initiatives. As the survey progresses and development efforts gain momentum, the Pharma Park in Lalitpur is poised to become a key contributor to the pharmaceutical sector, offering economic opportunities and reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s position on the industrial landscape,” he added.

The UPSIDA has a comprehensive plan to conduct a survey, and is in the process of hiring a surveyor, the note said. “We have invited applications for the selection of a survey agency through e-tender under fixed bids process. The selected agency will complete processes soil testing, contour mapping and topographical investigation,” Maheshwari added. According to a person familiar with the development, the park is expected to see an infusion of about ₹8,000 crore by the State.

UPSIDA is also taking steps to expedite development projects at site-1 and site-2 in Orai, along with the Plastic City project in Dibiyapur. The plastic park, spread across 274.4 acre, encompasses industrial units, residential areas, and basic infrastructure, the note said.

