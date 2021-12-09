CDS Bipin Rawat death: His home state Uttarakhand declares three-day mourning

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
The State of Uttarakhand has declared a three-day state mourning over the demise of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat who passed away in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.
“There is a wave of mourning all over India due to the demise of Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat ji. The Uttarakhand government has announced three days state mourning in the state while paying homage to the virtuous souls,” Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote on Twitter and declared the state mourning from December 9 to 12.
“During this, the national flag will remain half-masted on all government buildings and no government function will be organised,” he further said. In his condolence message he termed Rawat’s death as an “irreparable loss” for Uttarakhand and India.
Watch | CDS General Rawat dies in IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu
India’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat (63), his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri Hills on Wednesday afternoon.
Gen Rawat, who was appointed as CDS in January 2019, was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course. He belonged to Saina village of Pauri district in Uttarakhand.
The Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat was born in March 1958. As an alumnus of National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy, Rawat was commissioned to the fifth Bn (battalion) and the Eleventh Gorkha Rifles of the Indian army in December 1978 and was appointed as CDS in 2019.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...