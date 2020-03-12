National

Venugopal gets Rajya Sabha ticket from Rajasthan, KTS Tulsi from Chandigarh

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 12, 2020 Published on March 12, 2020

KC Venugopal   -  Arranged

KTS Tulsi   -  Meeta Ahlawat

Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal is onthe list of Rajya Sabha candidates released by the party from Rajasthan.

Both the BJP and the Congress have released the names of candidates for the elections to the vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Election will take place on March 26.

Veteran lawyer and MP KTS Tulsi got Congress ticket from Chhattisgarh along with Phulo Devi Netam, leader of the women’s wing. Shahzada Anwar is the party’s choice from Jharkhand. In Madhya Pradesh, it is senior leader Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya.

The BJP has given ticket to Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki from the State.

Former Youth Congress president Rajiv Satav is the Congress’ candidate from Maharashtra. From Rajasthan, apart from Venugopal, Neeraj Dangi also got the Congress ticket. Kennedy Cornelius Khyiem is the candidate from Meghalaya.

Ramchandra Jhangda and Dushyant Kumar Gautam are BJP’s candidates from Haryana.

Indu Goswami got BJP ticket from Himachal Pradesh.

Bhagwant Karad and Udayana Raje Bhonsle are the party’s candidates from Maharashtra. Rajendra Gehlot will contest from Rajasthan.

