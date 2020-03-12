Venugopal gets Rajya Sabha ticket from Rajasthan, KTS Tulsi from Chandigarh

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal is onthe list of Rajya Sabha candidates released by the party from Rajasthan.
Both the BJP and the Congress have released the names of candidates for the elections to the vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Election will take place on March 26.
Veteran lawyer and MP KTS Tulsi got Congress ticket from Chhattisgarh along with Phulo Devi Netam, leader of the women’s wing. Shahzada Anwar is the party’s choice from Jharkhand. In Madhya Pradesh, it is senior leader Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya.
The BJP has given ticket to Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki from the State.
Former Youth Congress president Rajiv Satav is the Congress’ candidate from Maharashtra. From Rajasthan, apart from Venugopal, Neeraj Dangi also got the Congress ticket. Kennedy Cornelius Khyiem is the candidate from Meghalaya.
Ramchandra Jhangda and Dushyant Kumar Gautam are BJP’s candidates from Haryana.
Indu Goswami got BJP ticket from Himachal Pradesh.
Bhagwant Karad and Udayana Raje Bhonsle are the party’s candidates from Maharashtra. Rajendra Gehlot will contest from Rajasthan.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
Watch out, ready some buffer cash — not all insurers may now cover Covid-19 expenses
The FAQs released by the Income Tax Department clarifies many questions regarding the scheme
Watch the portfolio — large exposure to bonds of weak banks could spell trouble
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...