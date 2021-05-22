Very severe cyclone seen building over Bay next week

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
A low-pressure area has formed over East-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea on Saturday a day after the South-West monsoon entered the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put it straightaway under watch for rapid intensification as a cyclone by Monday.
In a projected but eventful track of progressive intensification much like in the case of extremely severe cyclone ‘Tauktae’ in the Arabian Sea last week, the IMD sees the Bay of Bengal cyclone too losing no time to intensify two rounds as a very severe cyclone in the space of a mere 24 hours by Tuesday.
It will continue to move in a North-North-West track and intensify even further to emerge into the North Bay of Bengal near West Bengal by Wednesday morning. It is projected to cross the coast along an arc from Odisha in the West extending to Bangladesh in the East by the same evening, as per the IMD assessment.
Also read: Freaky weather and a mischievous track-changing cyclone
Almost the entire Bay waters likely being purveyed by the building cyclone are extremely warm with sea-surface temperatures ranging between 31-32 degrees Celsius ensuring ample supply of moisture, clouds and thunderstorms that go to make the storm tower and sustain it along the potential track.
Global models are broadly in agreement with this forecast and point out that the upper air environment also looks favourable with moderate wind shear (change in wind speed direction with height given that the monsoon has not set in over these parts) and proper ‘window effect’ at the top.
The IMD has warned that sea conditions will be ‘rough to very rough’ over the Andaman Sea and adjoining East-Central Bay today (Saturday) and Sunday; ‘high to very high’ over most of the Central and North Bay and along and off the Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts from Monday to Wednesday.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman & Nicobar Islands until Monday; into the Central Bay from Saturday to Monday; and into the North Bay along and off West Bengal-Odisha-Bangladesh coasts from Monday to Wednesday. Those who are out in the deep Sea are advised to return.
Also read: South-West monsoon enters parts of Bay of Bengal
Light to moderate rainfall may commence at most places over the coastal districts of the plains of West Bengal with heavy falls at isolated places from Tuesday with significant increase in spatial extension and intensity subsequently. Heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls are likely on Wednesday.
Heavy to very heavy falls may lash the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim on Wednesday and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls on Thursday. As for Odisha, moderate rainfall with heavy falls at isolated places are likely over North Coastal Odisha on Wednesday and over North Odisha on Thursday.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...