Vijay Sethupathi’s visual treat for foodies

In 2012, Vijay Sethupathi delivered a blockbuster film Pizza, which marked his entry to Tamil cinema. Nine years later, the versatile actor is all set to offer yet another visual treat. This time, though, not for the movie fans, but for Tamil food aficionados across the globe.

In a grand ceremony, Innovative Film Academy (IFA), on Monday, announced the launch date of regional format of internationally-revered culinary show – MasterChef Tamil – which will be hosted by Sethupathi.

MasterChef Tamil, presented by IFA in association with Endemol Shine,is slated to go on-air from August 1 at 9.30 pm on Sun TV. The show will be aired every Saturday and Sunday.

“We are happy to present an internationally renowned culinary show in regional formats. Each aspect of the show has been tailor-made to suit the preferences of regional audiences without compromising on the magnificence of the international format of MasterChef,” said Saravana Prasad, Founder, Innovative Film Academy.

IFA said that the show will showcase the grit and courage of home cooks who are set to battle it out in the kitchen for the coveted MasterChef of Tamil Nadu title.

“Hosting MasterChef is one of the most exciting projects in my career. The grandeur of the show is unparalleled and I’m sure that this will set a new benchmark for culinary shows in Tamil GEC space,” said Vijay Sethupathi, Actor- Host, MasterChef Tamil.

The inaugural event was held at Innovative Film City in Bengaluru, where a grand set was made for hosting the cooking reality TV show.