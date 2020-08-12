One arrested for derogatory posts, 2 dead in Bengaluru mob violence

Two people died and 60 police personnel were injured in a violence which broke out in Kaval Byrasandra, DJ Halli in East Bengaluru last night.

The police said a mob pelted stones at the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy whose relative is said to have posted objectionable posts on social media.

The police used tear gas to quell the violence and when they failed, had to open fire in the air to disperse the mob. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant led the police to bring the situation under control. So far, 110 persons have been arrested for arson, stone pelting and assault on police.

The Bengaluru City Police has clamped curfew in the DJ Halli police station limits. State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who reviewed the nature of the incident last night, appealed to the people not to take the law into their hands.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant tweeted this morning “With regard to incidents in DJ Halli, accused Naveen arrested for posting derogatory posts.. also total 110 accused arrested for arson, stone pelting and assault on police. Appeal to all to cooperate with police to maintain peace.”

Chief Minister Yediyurappa, who was briefed by Home Minister Bommai, directed the police to take strict action against those involved.

“We don’t want to air our views on any leader or political parties’ reactions. The Congress will take a delegation to the affected areas shortly and take a suitable decision,” said KPCC President DK Shivakumar.

Reacting to the incident, former Minister and senior Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said: “The incident that happened in Kaval Byrsandra is unfortunate. I am hopeful that police will take action against all those who are responsible for this. I also request everyone to stay calm and maintain peace in the area.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s National General Secretary-Organisation BL Santhosh tweeted: “Dead silence by @INCIndia @INCKarnataka even after their Dalit MLA Sri Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy was attacked, house ransacked yesterday in Bengaluru . Total support for RIGHT TO RIOT ...? For them appeasement is the only official party policy.”