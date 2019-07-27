VVIP choppers case: Kamal Nath’s nephew moves court seeking anticipatory bail

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, approached a Delhi court on Saturday seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.
Puri, the chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, approached the court saying he was anticipating arrest in the case. He said he was cooperating in the probe and there was no need of his arrest.
On Friday, Puri is reported to have given Enforcement Directorate investigators the slip after he appeared before it for questioning in the case pertaining to the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore chopper deal. Puri sought some break time from the investigating officer of the case to go to the washroom but slipped away, officials alleged on Saturday.
It is understood that agency officials then tried to call him over his mobile phone but it was off. The agency is now mulling to summon him again for questioning, they said.
Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power projects Pvt Ltd, has been grilled by the agency in this case in the past too. He is the son of Nita and Deepak Puri, the CMD of optical storage media firm Moser Baer. Nita is Nath’s sister.
The AgustaWestland choppers deal was scrapped by India over allegations of corruption and kick backs being paid in the deal. The ED and the CBI are probing the case and have already filed multiple charge sheets in the case.
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it ...
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...