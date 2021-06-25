Want peace but ready for any eventuality: Rajnath Singh

Indian Navy’s proactive forward deployment during the Galwan stand-off has signalled the intent that the country seeks peace but is ready for any eventuality, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Our efforts are in alignment with the Prime Minister’s Vision of SAGAR, or Security and Growth for All in the Region, and the wider goal of a Free, Open and Inclusive Indo-Pacific, to ensure peace and stability in the region,” Singh said while on a visit to Kochi on Friday.

Fight against Covid-19

The Navy has made significant contributions in the fight against Covid-19, bringing back Indian citizens from overseas during Samudra Setu-I, the Minister said after reviewing the work being done on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier here.

The Navy had also transported much-needed Liquid Medical Oxygen during Samudra Setu-II. He also commended the Navy’s search and rescue operations during Cyclone Tauktae.

The commissioning of the IAC next year will be a fitting tribute to 75 years of India’s Independence. The combat capability, reach and versatility of the aircraft carrier will add formidable capabilities and help secure India’s interests in the maritime domain.

Reviews Project Seabird

Singh had on Thursday reviewed the Project Seabird at Karwar, which is touted to be the largest Naval Base of the Indian Navy in future and will provide the facilities and infrastructure to support the Navy’s operations in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

“Harnessing the indigenous industry and know-how is a key priority. Forty-two of the 44 warships on order being built at Indian shipyards is a testimony to this. The IAC itself boasts of nearly 75 per cent indigenous content from design to steel used in construction to key weapons and sensors,” Singh said.

Strategic partnership

The Defence Acquisition Council has recently accorded approval for Request For Proposal (RFP) of Project 75-I under the Strategic Partnership model, which will give further fillip to indigenous development of niche manufacturing technologies, he added.

“These measures will help enhance the Indian Navy’s operational reach and prowess to protect India’s maritime interests. The Indian Navy remains poised and combat ready to tackle any challenge”, the Minister reiterated.