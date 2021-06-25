Want peace but ready for any eventuality: Rajnath Singh

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Indian Navy’s proactive forward deployment during the Galwan stand-off has signalled the intent that the country seeks peace but is ready for any eventuality, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
“Our efforts are in alignment with the Prime Minister’s Vision of SAGAR, or Security and Growth for All in the Region, and the wider goal of a Free, Open and Inclusive Indo-Pacific, to ensure peace and stability in the region,” Singh said while on a visit to Kochi on Friday.
The Navy has made significant contributions in the fight against Covid-19, bringing back Indian citizens from overseas during Samudra Setu-I, the Minister said after reviewing the work being done on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier here.
The Navy had also transported much-needed Liquid Medical Oxygen during Samudra Setu-II. He also commended the Navy’s search and rescue operations during Cyclone Tauktae.
The commissioning of the IAC next year will be a fitting tribute to 75 years of India’s Independence. The combat capability, reach and versatility of the aircraft carrier will add formidable capabilities and help secure India’s interests in the maritime domain.
Singh had on Thursday reviewed the Project Seabird at Karwar, which is touted to be the largest Naval Base of the Indian Navy in future and will provide the facilities and infrastructure to support the Navy’s operations in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.
“Harnessing the indigenous industry and know-how is a key priority. Forty-two of the 44 warships on order being built at Indian shipyards is a testimony to this. The IAC itself boasts of nearly 75 per cent indigenous content from design to steel used in construction to key weapons and sensors,” Singh said.
The Defence Acquisition Council has recently accorded approval for Request For Proposal (RFP) of Project 75-I under the Strategic Partnership model, which will give further fillip to indigenous development of niche manufacturing technologies, he added.
“These measures will help enhance the Indian Navy’s operational reach and prowess to protect India’s maritime interests. The Indian Navy remains poised and combat ready to tackle any challenge”, the Minister reiterated.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...