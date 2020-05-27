Water use should be even to both Telugu States, says Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan

Mi 10: Xiaomi enters the big league in style
Curved Amoled display, 108MP camera, 5G — this snazzy super-premium flagship is a specs monster
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made a case for fair share of water resources for the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telanagana.
He said unless water is drawn at 800 feet from Srisailam dam, it is not possible to provide water to the parched Rayalaseema region, and Nellore and Prakasam districts.
Speaking at a brainstorming event, ‘Our Governance and Your Suggestion’, the CM said: “The upper riparian States are building project after project and increasing the height of dams.
“If we are to get 44,000 cusecs (cubic feet) of water to be drawn, the Srisialam (reservior) level should reach over 881 feet. And at the 854 feet, there will be a drastic fall as what we can draw is only 7,000 cusecs.”
As the reservoir peak level (881 feet) would be only for 10 days in a year during heavy floods, it will be difficult for the Pothireddypodu head regulator to be filled up, making it difficult to supply water to the arid regions of Rayalaseema, and Nellore and Prakasam districts, he said.
“As the upper riparian state of Telangana is drawing water at 800 feet, we are also following the same example, to provide water to the arid areas of the State. When both the States draw water at the same level, it will be an equal opportunity for both. For hydel power generation, neighbouring Telangana starts pumping from 770 feet itself,” he said.
“All projects in Telangana are at 800 feet. If we are to mitigate drought in the arid Rayalaseema region, we have to draw water at 800 feet and it will an equal opportunity to both the States,” he said.
The State’s Water Resources Department could save ₹1,095 crore through reverse tendering. The Polavaram reservior project could be delayed due to Covid-19, but efforts are on to complete it by 2021.
Andhra Pradesh plans to concentrate on other irrigation projects which include Vamsadhara, Nagaval. Veligonda I, Nellore Sangam barriages and Owk Tunnel, which will be completed this year, he said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Curved Amoled display, 108MP camera, 5G — this snazzy super-premium flagship is a specs monster
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Pilots getting back to duty after the lockdown face the task of being up to date
The aviation sector is gearing globally to resume services in a post Covid environment. What steps will ...
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...