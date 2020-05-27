Water use should be even to both Telugu States, says Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made a case for fair share of water resources for the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telanagana.

He said unless water is drawn at 800 feet from Srisailam dam, it is not possible to provide water to the parched Rayalaseema region, and Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Speaking at a brainstorming event, ‘Our Governance and Your Suggestion’, the CM said: “The upper riparian States are building project after project and increasing the height of dams.

“If we are to get 44,000 cusecs (cubic feet) of water to be drawn, the Srisialam (reservior) level should reach over 881 feet. And at the 854 feet, there will be a drastic fall as what we can draw is only 7,000 cusecs.”

As the reservoir peak level (881 feet) would be only for 10 days in a year during heavy floods, it will be difficult for the Pothireddypodu head regulator to be filled up, making it difficult to supply water to the arid regions of Rayalaseema, and Nellore and Prakasam districts, he said.

“As the upper riparian state of Telangana is drawing water at 800 feet, we are also following the same example, to provide water to the arid areas of the State. When both the States draw water at the same level, it will be an equal opportunity for both. For hydel power generation, neighbouring Telangana starts pumping from 770 feet itself,” he said.

“All projects in Telangana are at 800 feet. If we are to mitigate drought in the arid Rayalaseema region, we have to draw water at 800 feet and it will an equal opportunity to both the States,” he said.

The State’s Water Resources Department could save ₹1,095 crore through reverse tendering. The Polavaram reservior project could be delayed due to Covid-19, but efforts are on to complete it by 2021.

Andhra Pradesh plans to concentrate on other irrigation projects which include Vamsadhara, Nagaval. Veligonda I, Nellore Sangam barriages and Owk Tunnel, which will be completed this year, he said.