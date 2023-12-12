Tamil Nadu government is looking to make the State a knowledge capital as part of the State’s future focus areas, pointed out TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, government of Tamil Nadu.

The State is keen to promote the Research and development ecosystem in the State. “We want to be the knowledge capital of South Asia and the world and the possibilities are immense,” he said while presenting a keynote address on “Tamil Nadu on the fast track to an all-round development at an event titled “Tamil Nadu Unlimited – gateway to infinite opportunities,” organised by The Hindu Group and Guidance Tamil Nadu, here.

“Wherever we go – be it Silicon Valley or other places - people from Tamil Nadu or people who studied in the State are there. We want to stop that brain drain and make sure that we give those people the facility to learn and research right here in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Sustainable growth

All industries are growing in India and Tamil Nadu has filed the highest number of patents in India. We are getting there and very soon we will be recognised as the R&D capital of India. Our government will ensure that Tamil Nadu sees the biggest progression yet in the most sustainable way possible. The Global Investors’ Meet in January 2024 will be a huge step forward, said Raaja.

He also highlighted various achievements of the State government. He pointed out that the State was progressing well not just in its traditional sectors, but also in emerging segments such as electric vehicles and new energy areas. “We are not only the most industrialised State, we are also the most sustainably growing State,” he added.

Also, Tamil Nadu is the only State that has assured distributed growth. Unlike in some other States, where the growth is centered around one or two cities or hotspots, Tamil Nadu’s every region is urbanised and has industrial growth.

Earlier, Raaja released a coffee table book titled “Tamil Nadu Unlimited” brought out by The Hindu and Guidance Tamil Nadu.