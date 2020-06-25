Wear masks, maintain social-distancing: CM Palaniswami’s plea to commuters

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday took by surprise the passengers of a government bus in Coimbatore when he entered the vehicle and asked them to be safe wearing masks and maintaining social-distancing to combat coronavirus.

Palaniswami, who was here to review various development projects and the Covid-19 situation, made a surprise inspection at a bus terminus in Coimbatore, accompanied by Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani.

Interacting with some women commuters, he entered a bus and advised the passengers to wear masks to protect themselves from the infection. He also visited some petty shops and checked the quality of face masks being sold there and inquired about the business.

Earlier, talking to reporters, Palaniswami said so far 36,905 people had undergone Covid-19 tests in the district and 292 were tested positive and 112 undergoing treatment.

Noting that with 10 testing centres, 2,000 people are undergoing test daily, he said due to the strict measures taken by the government and district administration, the spread of disease was under total control.

After reviewing the Avanashi-Athikdavu Water scheme project, the Chief Minister said it would be completed by December, even as the farmers in the district had put forward some demands.

In consultation with the Kerala government, the Anamalayar-Nallaru water project under PAP scheme would be implemented, he said. On various ongoing projects including smart city projects, he said Coimbatore district was getting more attention and projects than his home district of Salem.