Weekly vitamin D supplement can lower risk of Covid-19 death

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A new study has found that Covid-19 hospitalised patients with low vitamin D levels may have a lower risk of dying or requiring mechanical ventilation if they receive vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.
“Given how common vitamin D deficiency is in the world and the United States, we believe that this research is highly relevant right now,” said co-author Sweta Chekuri of Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York.
Also read: Hyperglycemia during Covid-19 hospitalisation leads to kidney injury, worse outcomes: Study
The study, published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, found that vitamin D supplements can alleviate inflammation in Covid-19 patients.
For the research, the authors analysed 124 adult patients with low vitamin D that was measured up to three months before their admission for Covid-19.
They compared the patients who were supplemented with at least 1,000 units of vitamin D weekly to those who had not received vitamin D supplements.
The findings indicated that patients who were supplemented were less likely to be mechanically ventilated or to die following admission. However, the finding was not statistically significant — 37.5 per cent of patients who were not supplemented vs. 33.3 per cent of those who were.
The researchers also found that more than half of those who should have been supplemented were not.
Also read: Almost half of frontline health workers in US yet to receive Covid-19 vaccine
“Though we weren’t able to show a definitive link to severe Covid-19, it is clear that patients with low vitamin D should receive supplementation not only for bone health but also for stronger protection against severe Covid-19,” said co-author Corinne Levitus of Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
Levitus added: “We hope this research will encourage clinicians to discuss adding this supplement with their patients who have low vitamin D, as this may reduce the odds of people developing severe Covid-19.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...