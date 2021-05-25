West Bengal reports 17,004 new Covid cases; 157 deaths

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
West Bengal reported a drop in Covid cases, as new infections fell to 17,005 on a 24-hour-basis, while the test positivity rate improved to around 26 per cent.
On Tuesday, the drop in number came in the backdrop of discharges outnumbering new infections for the third consecutive day; and an overall decline in infections across districts, including the worst-hit ones of North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, and Hooghly. The daily testing stood at 66,123 (slightly lower than Monday’s 66,288).
According to a health bulletin issued by the state government, 157 persons succumbed to the virus. Numbers continue to be on the higher side in North 24 Parganas, where 46 deaths were reported; followed by the state capital with 33 deaths.
It has been over a week since the state government imposed lockdown-like strict restrictions given daily cases hovering around the 21,000-mark and the test positivity rate shooting up to 33 per cent.
Active cases saw a substantial decline, by over 2,200 on a 24-hour basis, and over 19,000 people were discharged during this period. In 16 of the 23 districts, including the two worst-hit ones, active cases saw a decline.
In the northern parts of West Bengal, the district of Jalpaiguri saw the highest addition of active cases.
Fresh Covid cases continue to witness a decline in both Kolkata and North 24 Parganas. Kolkata reported 2979 new cases, while the neighbouring district reported 3,452 cases. In Hooghly, fresh cases nearly halved - just 661 fresh infections were reported on Tuesday, while in Howrah and South 24 Paraganas, new infections were at 1,164 and 1,202 respectively. Nadia also saw a slight dip to 888, as against the daily average of 1,000.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
How two heavy metal wizards kicked cancer in the face
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...