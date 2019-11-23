Will fight legal and political battle against BJP: Congress leader Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena would fight a legal and political battle against the BJP, and would defeat the Devendra Fadnavis government during the confidence vote.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Ahmed Patel said that he was confident that the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine would form the government once Devendra Fadnavis failed to prove a majority on the floor of the House.

“Today’s oath-taking ceremony was conducted without band, baja and baaraat. This episode will be written with dark ink in the history of Maharashtra. The way the oath-taking ceremony was conducted shows that there is something wrong somewhere,” said Patel. “I have no words to condemn what happened today. All limits have been crossed (by the BJP)”.

Patel said that there was no delay by the Congress party to start discussions on government formation. In fact, the party, he said, had immediately responded after Uddhav Thackeray contacted it to seek support to form the government.

He said that today’s drama unfolded only because “some people” from the NCP submitted the letter to the governor in support of the BJP. Commenting on the defections in the NCP, Patel said: “We are disappointed. It is sad”. Asked if he believes that Sharad Pawar was unaware of Ajit Pawar’s moves, Patel said: “I don’t want to comment on that”.